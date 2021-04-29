Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

