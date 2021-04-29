Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDM. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 338,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

