ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 13382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.