Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 3174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

