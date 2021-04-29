iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

