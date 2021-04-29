Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 663,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

