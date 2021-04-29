Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.55). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

