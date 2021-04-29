310 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $276.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.