Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -241.10, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.