Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

