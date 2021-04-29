Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

LQDA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 1,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.