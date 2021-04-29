Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

OTCMKTS:MITSY traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.33. 2,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $268.27 and a one year high of $450.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.26.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

