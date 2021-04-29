NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.05.

NEO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,692.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.