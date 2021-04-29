Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 45,391 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of US Foods worth $23,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in US Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

