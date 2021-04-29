Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,939 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $84.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

