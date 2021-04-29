Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 4,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.43 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

