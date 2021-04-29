Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.