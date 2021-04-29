Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised to Buy at WBB Securities

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by research analysts at WBB Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. WBB Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.