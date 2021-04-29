Steven Madden, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

