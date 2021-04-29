Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

