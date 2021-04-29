Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $23,778,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $6,960,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.