Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,152 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.