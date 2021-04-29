Novartis’ (NVS) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.