Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CTO stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $314.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

