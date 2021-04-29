AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

