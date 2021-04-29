Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 253,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 174,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

