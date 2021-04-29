Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2,004.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

