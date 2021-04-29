BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 15,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

VPL stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

