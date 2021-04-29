TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.88. 892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,150. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

