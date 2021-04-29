Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 794 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $487.77 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

