Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $99.04 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 33.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

