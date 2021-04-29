Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $145.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $129.11. 2,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

