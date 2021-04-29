Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

