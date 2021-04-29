Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Reiterated by Truist Securities

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

