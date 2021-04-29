BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.61.
BMRN opened at $80.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,046. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
