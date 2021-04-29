BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.61.

BMRN opened at $80.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,046. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

