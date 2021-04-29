FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

