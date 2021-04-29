Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Truist

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s current price.

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $430.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

