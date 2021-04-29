NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,761 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

