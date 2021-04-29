TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VGT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.32. 1,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,412. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $388.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

