Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 105,008 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,008 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $108,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,547 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 1,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

