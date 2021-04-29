Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.13 ($87.21).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €70.89 ($83.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,644,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.