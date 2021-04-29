Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $126.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

CREE stock traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,475. Cree has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

