NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. NetApp has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $78.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NetApp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in NetApp by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.