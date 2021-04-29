Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.