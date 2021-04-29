Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 510,452 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 510,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 21.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snap by 22.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of SNAP opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 over the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.