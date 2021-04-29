Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $28.42 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 602,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

