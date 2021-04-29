Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $30.75 Million Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 346,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,748,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.57% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

ASH opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

