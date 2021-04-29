Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

