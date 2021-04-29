4,674 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

