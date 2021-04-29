Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 27,348 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $33,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

